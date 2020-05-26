Senator Susan Collins shares thoughts on universal testing at nursing homes

Senator Susan Collins believes we should have universal testing for COVID-19 at nursing homes.

Senator Collins says testing all staff and residents is a way to protect our most vulnerable population.

Senator Collins was on a briefing Tuesday afternoon with medical experts, white house officials, and more.

Experts say universal testing is a way to get ahead of the virus and prevent outbreaks.

"Having the coronavirus tests done of everyone initially and then of staff once a week, one expert said every other week would work, is the way to go in my view. The experts tell me the best way to prevent these outbreaks which have claimed about one-third of all the deaths nationwide and as I said more than 50% here in the state of Maine with our older popular is through aggressive testing" Senator Susan Collins explained.

This all comes after most Maine nursing homes and long-term care facilities got a share of $17.9 million.

At least $50,000 per facility and $2,500 per bed.

The cash will also provide personal protective gear and amp up testing efforts.

More information can be found here - https://www.collins.senate.gov/newsroom/following-senator-collins%E2%80%99-advocacy-hhs-releases-nearly-18-million-maine-nursing-home