Senator Susan Collins reacts to Caribou Vikings first state title since 1969

Saturday night, the Caribou Vikings took home the gold ball, their first State Title since 1969.

It was a double overtime game and Caribou survived by two points.

49 to 47 was the final.

We sat down with Senator Susan Collins, who was watching the game.

Senator Collins said, "I don't think there was anyone left in Caribou except my 91-year-old mother. Everybody seemed to be there. The Caribou stands were absolutely packed. Aroostook County really turned out but also, a lot of people who had grown up in Caribou made the trip to see the game even though they don't live in Caribou anymore. So, after 50 years to win the gold ball once again was just such a boost to the entire community."

Senator Collins was a sophomore at the historic game 50 years ago, when Mike Thurston's half-court shot won over Westbrook.

