Senator King says trade battle with China is hurting blueberry industry

Maine's independent senator says the state's blueberry growers need help from the federal government to survive the Trump administration's trade battle with China.

Sen. Angus King said Wednesday the value of Maine's wild blueberry exports to China are on pace to drop by nearly 97 percent since 2017.

Maine is America's producer of wild blueberries, which are smaller than cultivated blueberries and are widely used in frozen and processed products.

King said it's unfair that Maine wild blueberry growers haven't been included in President Donald Trump's farm bailout programs.