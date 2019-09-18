Senator King, members of Congress introduce HOTEL Act

Senator Angus King and 34 other members of Congress have presented a bill designed to prevent conflict of interest when it comes to government travel.

It would ban any branch of government from approving the spending of taxpayer dollars for lodging and dining at businesses controlled by high-ranking government officials, including the President.

This legislation comes after the Air Force ordered a review of all international layover stays last week.

It follows reports of stays by Air Force crew members at President Trump's golf resort in Scotland.