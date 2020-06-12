Senator King meets with Bangor city officials

​Senator Angus King held a virual meeting with Bangor city officials today to discuss how the city is managing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They talked about revenues and how the city will take a big hit in April, May, and June when it comes to sales and other tax collections.

They asked King for federal assistance for the Cross Insurance Center since the facility has not been able to generate revenue.

Superintendent Betsy Webb also told King the Bangor school system will struggle to reopen without PPE, more staffing, and new technology.

King encouraged city officials to pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitchell McConnell to help them.

Senator King said, “Everybody is on the chopping block here, and the most important message I can convey today is you've got to work through and you don’t need to convince me. I don’t think you are going to have to convince Susan, but we do need to convince Mitch McConnell.”

Senator Susan Collins met with city officials yesterday.

King also says he plans to hold a meeting with law enforcement officials across the state to discuss policing issues.