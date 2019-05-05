Senator Collins shares thoughts on Mueller Report

WABI TV5 asked Senator Susan Collins for her thoughts on the Mueller report. Collins said she's happy the report was made available for the public to read.

Senator Collins said she is also relieved the Special Counsel found no conspiracy between Russia and the Trump Campaign.

Senator Collins said, "It is also however important to note, that the Special Counsel did find that the Russians were relentless and remained relentless in their attempt to shape public opinion in this country to sew the seeds of division and to try and interfere with our elections. So, we need a real effort to strengthen the security of our elections of this country and I don't know how anyone can say after reading the thorough investigation that the Special Counsel conducted that the Russians were not involved. They clearly were involved. The evidence is overwhelming."