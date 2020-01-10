Senator Collins working with Republican Senators to allow witnesses at the President's Impeachment Trial

Senator Susan Collins spoke Friday about her expectations for the upcoming impeachment trial of President Trump.

She says she hopes Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell will follow a similar procedure used in former President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial.

One issue has been whether or not witnesses will be allowed.

"I am working with a group of Republican Senators and our leaders to see if we can come to an agreement on some language that would be in the initial resolution setting out the parameters of the trial in the senate that would include an opportunity for the house to call witnesses and the president's council to also call witnesses," said Collins.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will take steps next week to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.