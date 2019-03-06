Senator Collins on time table for reducing prescription drug costs

The U.S. Senate Aging Committee held a hearing Wednesday that focused on reducing the rising costs of prescription drugs.

Senator Susan Collins is the committee chair.

She says the work to bring change, like making generic medications a option, has been an ongoing fight, and she's hopeful people will see a drop in pricing soon.

"It depends on what drug it is, but I can tell you that the FDA has greatly expedited, as a result of our bill that became law last year, the approval of generics," said Collins. "My hope is that at the end of this year, we'll start seeing some changes in the marketplace."

The hearings continue Thursday with witnesses testifying about policy solutions to price reductions.