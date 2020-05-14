Diaper banks across state face shortages, Senator Collins joins bipartisan effort to help

Senator Susan Collins is joining a bipartisan effort to help parents of young children.

Due to panic buying and unemployment increases caused by the coronavirus outbreak, diaper banks across the state are facing serious supply shortages.

Most daycare services require parents to provide a week's worth of diapers per child.

One woman who helps distribute diapers says essential workers relying on diaper banks are forced to take days off once they run out.

Karli Efron with Michael Klahr Jewish Family Services, said, "A number of frontline workers at your mother's nursing home.. the bagger at the grocery store... these are individuals that aren't going to work.. and their children deserve to have the essential care and the good they need in order to stay safe, dry, and healthy."

Senator Collins joined Republican Senator Joni Ernst and Democratic Senator Chris Murphy in urging the Senate to fund some of those banks.