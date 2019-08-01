Senator Collins introduces legislation to address firefighter shortage

Senator Susan Collins has introduced legislation on the federal level to address the firefighter shortage.

It would simplify IRS rules that can restrict towns from providing modest benefits to volunteer firefighters.

Collins says this would encourage more people to become firefighters.

She added, "they play an absolutely essential role in so many small rural communities in our state. So in my perspective, if a community wants to give them a little incentive by helping them have eventually a more comfortable retirement, they should be allowed to do so."

The bill would make it easier for fire departments to provide retirement benefits.