Senator Collins encourages peaceful protests for George Floyd

With Black Lives Matter protests continuing both here in Maine and across the country after the death of George Floyd.

Many are worried about the violence some of these protests have led to.

We asked Senator Susan Collins today about how she encourages protesters should demonstrate.

"The protests if they are peaceful are absolutely appropriate. So we have to keep working for social justice to eliminate racial disparities and bigotry in this country. But we must do so in the way that Martin Luther King would have wanted us to do so, through peaceful means," said Collins.

Collins added that rioting, burning and violence are not the answer