Senator Collins confirms threat made to her, Maine schools

State police said a dozen schools around the state were mentioned in a web-based threat. Senator Susan Collins Office said the senator was also in the threat.

They said the threat was made to a business who then forwarded it to police. State police said they informed all law enforcement and the Maine Department of Education about the threat and they have informed all superintendents in the state.

State police said investigators are working on the source of the threat and its credibility. They say their computer crimes unit is also involved and working with federal counterparts.

They said the specifics of the threat and the school districts cited are not being released at this time and said dditional information may come later from the FBI's press office in Boston.

In a statement from Sen. Collins Office they said, "The threat was made this morning, and we immediately contacted the Capitol Police, who worked closely with the FBI and state and local law enforcement to quickly ensure the safety of Maine schools."

Collins said, "Thank you to the Capitol Police, FBI, members of Maine law enforcement, superintendents, and all of the teachers and staff who have made sure our schools are safe today."

The Bangor School Department said they are involved.

In a message to parents earlier Friday Superintendent Betsy Webb said this:

"This means students and staff move about the inside of the school, but no one is allowed in or out until further notice. Students are with their teachers and following their normal schedule. Bangor police are on site at the schools. A vague, unsigned message was received in Orono. The message includes non specific threats to several schools throughout the state including Bangor High School."

A.O.S. 96 Superintendent Scott Porter also tells TV5 they are on a "soft lockdown" due to the threat.

The police made us aware this morning of a threat that was made to Senator Susan Collins. The threat included 10 high schools in different regions of the state including MMHS. The police do not believe that this is a viable threat, however, Machias Schools have made the decision to go into a soft lockdown with a police presence on campus.

Porter also tells TV5 they are taking the same precautions with the elementary school on the same campus.

