Senator Angus King releases statement on the passing of Galen Cole

One of Bangor's most well known veterans and philanthropists passed away Thursday night, surrounded by his family.

Galen Cole joined the Army at the age of 19 during World War II.

He earned a Purple Heart after he was wounded in an attack that killed several of his comrades.

The Office of U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) released the following statement from Senator King, mourning the passing of Galen Cole.

“Galen Cole lived the kind of life that defies description,” said Senator King. “Over the course of his 94 years, Galen was a public servant, a business leader, a philanthropist, a veteran, and much, much more. It’s impossible to summarize the totality of his contributions to Maine, but if there’s one thing I choose to remember about him, it’s this: Galen Cole helped people.

“Galen left behind so much for our state, from the Cole Land Transportation Museum to the Walking Sticks for Veterans Program – but above all, he left behind his example. For nearly a century, Maine benefited from his kindness and dedication – now, it’s up to us to follow in his footsteps, as his memory inspires us to treat each other with the same compassion that he showed to each and every person he met. As we honor his lifetime of service to our state, Mary and I are holding Galen’s family, friends, and loved ones in our thoughts.”

