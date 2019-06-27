Senator Angus King discusses border crisis

Senator Angus King shared his thoughts on the Humanitarian Crisis at the border.

Wednesday, the Senate passed a 4.6 billion dollar border funding bill.

We're told the legislation includes more than 100 million dollars for clothing, food and hygiene products.

It tackles conditions at the border as well. King said the administration has the funds, now they just have to use them the right way.

Senator King said, "we have a responsibility to take care of these children and now, we better damn sight do it. No more of this we are going to treat children badly in order to deter people coming from Central America. As one of the lawyers for the government argued last week, we don't really have a responsibility to supply toothbrushes. I mean, that's got to stop."

The bill passed in the United State House.

It now goes to President Trump for consideration.