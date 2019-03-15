Senator Angus King met to discuss Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument and park maintenance at Acadia National Park

Senator Angus King and Department of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt met up in Bangor today.

They spoke with community members and the Maine Inland Fish and Wildlife service on the importance of Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument and park maintenance at Acadia National Park.

We're told good progress has been made when it comes to managing Katahdin Woods and Waters.

"It's a somewhat unique monument in the country in a sense that part of it will look like a traditional park in terms of unmotorized, public use of fishing, no hunting, that's the rule in national parks. The other part though will be open to hunting and snowmobiling and in a sense, it is a park next to a recreational area that is divided by the east branch of the Penobscot River."

Maine Inland Fish and Wildlife Commissioner, Judy Camuso, also took part in the meeting.