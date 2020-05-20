Senator King takes questions from Mainers about federal coronavirus response

Senator Angus King held a Tele-Town Hall Tuesday to answer questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

King provided clarity on topics from child care and telehealth services to the Paycheck Protection Program.

Senator King says he'll introduce a proposal soon that could help fix some issues with the PPP.

That program is aimed at helping small business owners.

Senator King continues to push for nationwide testing efforts, too, after initially expressing his frustration last month.

Senator Angus King, said, "It's better, but nowhere near where it should be. Testing is crucial to safely reopening. The whole reason why we are all isolated is we don't know who has the disease or who might be carrying it. If we have testing and contact tracing which has been most successful in other countries, then we can be much more confident about reopening."

Senator King says the Senate hasn't voted on any COVID legislation in weeks.

Last Friday, the House passed the Heroes Act. King says he doesn't believe lawmakers will vote on that this week.