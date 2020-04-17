Senator Angus King speaks out about national COVID-19 testing efforts

Senator Angus King said he's frustrated about a lack of clear answers about national testing for COVID-19.

Senator King spoke out after sitting on a phone call with the Democratic Caucus and Vice President Mike Pence.

King said he's also concerned about turning over the responsibilities of virus testing to governors.

Senator Angus King said, "I think the president was right to say that the governors should be the one making the decision about when to reopen. They know their states. They know the regions of their states, but they don't have the power to mobilize the infrastructure for testing that the president does and that's my problem. He's giving them the responsibility without the power to fix it. He has the power to fix this problem of testing and they should get about doing it and not trying to put that responsibility on the governors."

Senator Angus King says in the future he wants to see a "clear strategy" for a testing system throughout the country.