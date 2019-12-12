Senate unanimously passes resolution led by Collins, Stabenow honoring first all-female spacewalk

The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a resolution to honor the first all-female spacewalk.

Christina Koch and Jessica Meir (Photo: NASA; Photo: NASA / Beth Weissinger)

In October, Caribou native, Dr. Jessica Meir, and Christina Koch conducted a more than seven-hour spacewalk.

The resolution was led by Senator Susan Collins and a Michigan senator.

It was co-sponsored by all 23 of their female colleagues.

Senator Susan Collins, said, "I was able to convince all of them to sign onto a resolution from the senate that takes note of this historic spacewalk and congratulates these two women on a truly historic accomplishment."

The bipartisan resolution also supports NASA's efforts to fully integrate women into the astronaut corps and ensure one of the next humans to walk on the moon will be a woman.