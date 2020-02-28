Senate unanimously passes bill that could help with respite resources

A bill that would help lift the strain off family caregivers is now headed to the U.S. house.

The Senate unanimously passed the Respite Care Reauthorization Act.

Senator Susan Collins helped write this bill.

Senator Collins explained, "We have so many older couples who are struggling with one spouse having dementia or Parkinson’s or another disease which requires a lot of care and many times the spouse who is providing that care is not getting any help or any relief and that's what respite care is all about."

If the house passes this bill, it goes to President Trump's desk.