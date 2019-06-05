Senate passes bill to ban lobbyist contributions to most Maine politicians

A bill to ban lobbyists from donating to most state politicians is one step closer to passage.

The Senate approved the bill Wednesday, sponsored by Sen. Justin Chenette, D-Saco, that would ban lobbyists from contributing to legislators, legislative candidates, the governor, and gubernatorial candidates.

It also bans contributions to their political action committees.

Currently, lobbyists are allowed to give to lawmakers when they are not in session.

Chenette says it's about getting money out of politics.

"We absolutely have to have a government that's fighting on behalf of Maine people rather than lobbyists," said Chenette. "And I think what I see over the last seven years being in the Legislature is that we have a system that's fundamentally broken. We have lobbyists that are using campaign contributions to gain undue influence and access over our legislative leaders."

The bill now goes back to the House for further votes.