Senate moves to end some exemptions for vaccines

The Maine Senate has moved to end some but not all non-medical exemptions for vaccines.

The Senate voted 20-15 on a bill Thursday to end religious and philosophical opt-outs by 2021 for schoolchildren, as well as employees at nursery schools and health care facilities.

But minutes later, an amendment to keep the religious exemptions in place was tacked on.

The original bill has already passed the state's House, but now lawmakers there must consider the amendment. The bill also still faces further action in the Senate.

Supporters want to increase the vaccination rate to protect children unable to be vaccinated. Critics worry about stigmatizing unvaccinated children.

Federal data shows Maine has among the highest rates of non-medical vaccine exemptions.