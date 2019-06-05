Senate gives the thumbs up to a number of labor-related bills

A number of labor-related bills were passed by the Senate Wednesday.

One of the bills looks to prevent wage theft by authorizing injunctive relief and cease operations orders.

Another would raise the salary threshold for employees to be able to have non-compete agreements in their contracts.

Supporters say non-competes hurt working class workers who are in jobs that aren't necessary to have non-competes.

"Making sure that, like I said, people aren't in this indentured servitude type of mindset," said Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash. "If it's a free market then people should go from job to job if they feel that's appropriate. And for businesses, the best way to make sure that you keep a worker that's valued is treating them fairly, and they won't want to go anywhere else."

Opponents say contracts are private between an employee and an employer and the government shouldn't be getting involved.

"If they have invested in training or specialized schooling of their employees, I think it's essential that they be able to say if we train you, you will stay here for a certain length of time, if they want to do that in a private contract," said Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Glenburn. "But the employee is really in the driving seat in this economy."

All of the bills now head over to the House for votes.