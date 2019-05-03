Senate President introduces bill to help fund cash-strapped rural hospitals

Rural hospitals in maine have faced significant struggles over the last few years.

State Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, has drawn up a bill with hopes of helping.

It would increase reimbursement rates for rural hospitals.

The bill would also include student loan forgiveness to help recruit workers.

We're told 40% of Maine's rural hospitals are at risk of closing and have lost a combined $20 million over the past five years.

"This type of improved reimbursement allows us to continue to provide the services that we provide to our community," said Elmer Doucette, CFO of Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. "Having health care available in rural communities supports the local community. Economically, from a care standpoint, making sure those people have access to care. Otherwise, people living in those areas have to travel hundreds and hundreds of miles."

"It's going to be very important that we try to keep these rural hospitals open," said Sen. Marianne Moore, R-Washington County. "There's going to be times when you're going to really need to have it for emergency purposes. It's very near and dear to our hearts to make sure that we keep them available."

The bill has bipartisan support, but would likely face a battle in Appropriations because of its price tag.