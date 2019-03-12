Senate Democrats introduce package of bills to fight high prescription drug costs

Maine Senate Democrats laid out a package of bills Tuesday designed to cut prescription drug costs.

One of the bills would create a program to import drugs from Canada, where prices are often much lower.

Another would require more financial disclosure by drug companies.

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said one of the main reasons he became a legislator was to work on this issue.

"It's high time that we take action to lower the cost of prescription drugs in this country. And I don't mean making minor progress around the edges. I mean real reform. We should be taking back this issue from the greedy drug companies in this state and in this country."

The slate of bills will be introduced in the coming weeks.