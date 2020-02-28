Sen.Collins urges Trump administration to bolster efforts to protect public against coronavirus

Senator Susan Collins is urging the Trump administration to bolster efforts to protect the public from the Coronavirus.

She met with state health officials, too, to learn more about what's being done here.

"I had a great briefing from the head of the CDC of Maine as well as federal officials, on exactly how much money should be provided at least as a first installment. The head of the Maine CDC has recommended 3.1 million and that's what I'm going to be advocating for,” Senator Collins said.

There are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Maine.

Senator Collins is a senior member of the Appropriations Committee.

The committee's working to pass a supplemental funding bill to support the Federal Government's response to the virus.