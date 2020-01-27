Sen. Susan Collins issues statement about John Bolton's book

U.S. Senator Susan Collins has issued the following statement on the reports of John Bolton's book:

“From the beginning, I’ve said that in fairness to both parties the decision on whether or not to call witnesses should be made after both the House managers and the President’s attorneys have had the opportunity to present their cases.

“I’ve always said that I was likely to vote to call witnesses, just as I did in the 1999 Clinton trial.

“The reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues.”

