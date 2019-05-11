Husson University celebrates 120th commencement

Husson University held their 120th Commencent Ceremony Saturday.

Over 880 degrees were awarded to 810 graduates.

This year's commencement speaker was Senator Susan Collins.

We caught up with Collins before her address and these are some of the key points she wanted to make known to students.

"I am going to be urging them to stay in Maine and to apply their energy, enthusiasm, and their education right here in the great state of Maine. Second, I am going to ask them to restore a sense of civility and community in our country. They can make a real difference," said Collins.

Collins received Husson University's honorary doctorate of public service in 1997.

