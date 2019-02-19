Sen. Susan Collins reacts to emergency declaration lawsuit

Maine is one of 16 states to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The suits allege the Trump administration's action violates the Constitution.

We caught up with Senator Susan Collins who reacted to the national emergency: "I'm not surprised that 16 states have already filed a court action to try to block the use of the emergency declaration. Now there are times when an emergency declaration makes sense. but in the past, those have usually been catastrophic events like the attacks on our country on 9-11 or huge natural disasters, this is neither of those. And, what I think would be most productive is for the President to work with us, the Congress, to continue to strengthen our border security."

Trump declared a national emergency to fulfill his promise of completing the wall.

The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.