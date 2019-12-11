Sen. Kings discusses finalization of Defense Authorization bill

Senator Angus King says the final version of a Defense Authorization bill will improve national security and support jobs in Maine.

The $758 billion dollar plan now goes to both chambers of Congress for votes.

King serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

He was part of a group that negotiated the bill between Senate and House versions.

King says it provides more than $5.1 billion for 3 destroyers that Bath Iron Works can compete to build.

And it authorizes money to build six military helicopters that have parts made in Fryeburg.

It also increases research and development funding which could come to Maine.

“Research and development in the military is important but a lot of the research and development done under the banner of the military helps us out in our civilian lives as well and that’s been one of the most important provisions that I’ve advocating for is to be sure that we’re continuing to do the research. So, it’s a very comprehensive, long, and detailed bill. It’s one we’ve been working on for almost a year. It’s a big deal for Maine,” said King.

The bill also includes a 3.1 percent increase for members of the military.