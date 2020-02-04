Sen. King to vote to convict President Trump

Tuesday, U.S. Senator Angus King announced that he will vote to find President Donald Trump guilty of both articles of impeachment when a final vote is recorded Wednesday.

During a speech on the Senate floor, Senator King cited the President’s clearly proven effort to convince a foreign power to investigate a political rival in exchange for the release of Congressionally-appropriated funds, his blanket stonewalling of Congress’s impeachment authority, and the fundamental erosion of our system of checks and balances if the President is allowed to use his office to pursue personal political gain or ignore Congressional oversight with no consequence.

Some key moments from his speech include:

The lack of witnesses and documents: “This was not a trial in any real sense; it was instead an argument based upon a partial, but still damning, record. How much better it could have been had we had access to all the facts, facts which will eventually come out, but too late to inform our decisions.”

The President’s decision to pursue a personal political gain at the expense of national interests: “No matter how many times the President claims, his phone call with President Zelensky wasn’t perfect – it simply wasn’t. He clearly solicited foreign interference in our elections; he disregarded a Congressionally-passed law; he imperiled the security of a key American partner; he undermined our own national security. And if he was simply pursuing our national interest rather than his own, why was his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani put in charge? Why was Rudy Giuliani mentioned in that phone call? Put bluntly: no matter the defense, and as a majority of the members of this body apparently now recognize, President Trump placed his own political interests above the national interests he has sworn to protect. And as I mentioned, he has shown no sign that he will stop doing so when the next occasion arises, as it surely will.”

The dangers of allowing an executive to ignore Congressional subpoenas with no consequences: “If allowed to stand, this position – that the president, any president, can use his or her position to totally obstruct the production of evidence of their own wrongdoing eviscerates the impeachment power entirely and it compromises the ongoing authority of Congress to provide any meaningful oversight of the executive whatsoever.”

The long term implications of acquittal: “History may record this week as a turning point in the American experiment – the day that we stepped away from the Framers’ vision, enabled a new and unbounded presidency, and made ourselves observers rather than full participants in the shaping of our country’s future. I sincerely hope that I am wrong in all this, but deeply fear that I am right.”

Over the course of the impeachment trial, Senator King has worked to connect with his colleagues and Maine people to evaluate the present and future threats posed by the President’s alleged conduct. Senator King’s speech comes days after he held a listening session at Bowdoin College, which was attended by an overflow crowd of over three hundred Maine people from around the state.

On Friday, the Senate blocked hearing testimony on the case from new witnesses, including Ambassador John Bolton; Senator King strongly supported hearing from these witnesses.