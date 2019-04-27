Sen. King returns from 4-day Iraq trip

Maine's U.S. Sen. Angus King is back home after a four-day trip to Iraq.

King was part of a congressional delegation that met with Iraq's president, prime minister and other dignitaries.

A member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Maine's junior senator also met with American military forces who are advising the Iraqi army in the fight against ISIS.

King said while ISIS may have been beaten in Iraq, their tactics are evolving.

"I think ISIS seems to be evolving into the Al-Qaeda model." King said, "Where it doesn't control territory, it's still very dangerous and trying to export their radical ideology."

Sen. King was joined on the trip by Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth. This was her first visit back to Iraq since she was shot down piloting a Black Hawk helicopter in 2004 serving in the Illinois National Guard.