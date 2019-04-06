Sen. Diamond reacts to indictment of woman accused of murdering 2-year-old Bucksport girl

A Bucksport woman has been charged with murdering a 2-year-old girl.

21-year-old Savannah Smith was arrested Thursday and charged with killing Kloe Hawksley.

Hawksley was found unresponsive in a home on Central Street in October of 2017.

Two months later, authorities ruled the case a homicide.

Detectives say they came to the conclusion someone killed Kloe based on evidence found in the home and the results of an autopsy.

Police say that Smith was dating the young girl's father.

Police have not said how she died.

They say four people were living in the home at the time - two adults and two children.

In response to the recent indictment of Savannah Smith, Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, released the following statement:

“This is another tragic example of our collective failure to protect children at risk of abuse and neglect. Justice has come too late for Kloe, as it did for Kendall Chick, Marissa Kennedy, Logan Marr and far too many other children in Maine. This needs to change, which is why I am introducing a bill to create the Joint Select Committee To Reform Child Protective Services, dedicated to investigating the systemic issues identified in the recent Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability report on Frontline Workers in the State Child Protective System and propose needed reforms to our child welfare system.”

