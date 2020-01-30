Sen. Collins to vote to allow witnesses and documents

Senator Susan Collins says she will vote in favor of witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

In a statement released Thursday night as the question and answer stage of the trial ended, Collins said, “I worked with colleagues to ensure the schedule for the trial included a guaranteed up-or-down vote on whether or not to call witnesses. I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity. Therefore, I will vote in support of the motion to allow witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed.

"If this motion passes, I believe that the most sensible way to proceed would be for the House Managers and the President’s attorneys to attempt to agree on a limited and equal number of witnesses for each side. If they can’t agree, then the Senate could choose the number of witnesses.”

The Republican Senator is one of four key GOP members Democrats needed to allow for new witnesses.