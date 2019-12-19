Sen. Susan Collins successfully negotiates $300 million for new Maine Maritime Academy training ship

Maine Maritime Academy in Castine will be getting a new training vessel.

Senator Susan Collins says $300 million has been approved to build it.

Collins says this new ship will be a critical asset for MMA.

“This training ship is absolutely essential to many of the graduates of MMA because they need a certain number of days at sea to prepare them for going into the Coast Guard, the Merchant Marine, or the Navy” Collins explained. “Those are three major areas that employ the graduates of MMA. The current training vessel is really showing its age and it’s shortly going to reach the end of its useful life, and that’s why it was so important to be able to secure this funding.”

Collins says the design of the ship has been established but no word yet on when it’s to be completed.

The agreement now heads to the president’s desk to be signed into law.

