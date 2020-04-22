Sen. Collins says relief for small businesses in Maine could come by end of week

Frustrations from small business owners in Maine have been heard here at TV5.

They are looking for answers and information

We spoke with Senator Susan Collins Wednesday to ask some of those questions..

Senator Collins says she thinks the system that's in place to help Maine's small business owners was overwhelmed at first.

She says evidence of that can be found in the fact the original funding in the Payroll Protection Program ran out in two weeks.

That's also evidence that it works, just not everyone that needs it, got it.

Mainers received around $2.2B in forgivable loans that Collins says got relief to around 180,000 workers.

Tuesday, the Senate approved another $320B for the program.

It goes to the House Thursday and could be signed by the president by the end of the week.

"If you have applied, my advice is to give your your lender, your bank or credit union a call and check on the status of your loan application so that you can be assured that once the money is replenished, you will be in line," said Collins. "If you haven't applied, I would urge you to go to your bank or credit union right now or tomorrow and start the process."

Collins gave an example of a single bank she had been in contact with that had a backlog of hundreds of loan applications with a requested amount that averaged around 26-thousand dollars.

That funding also applies to those who are self-employed.

But just to reiterate, make sure everything is correct on your end with your bank so that when your time does come, there isn't a delay over something very fixable.