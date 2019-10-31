Sen. Collins reacts to U.S. Senate advancing a transportation and housing bill

Thursday, the United States Senate voted to advance a key transportation and housing bill.

It includes funding for Maine’s transportation infrastructure like $56 million to fix bridges.

The bill also includes $300 million for a new training ship for Maine Maritime academy

"One of the most important provisions of this bill of which I am most proud. It's absolutely vital for ensuring that the graduates of the academy have a sufficient number of days at sea so that they can join the merchant marine or the Coast Guard or the Navy after they graduate. So, this was a great victory for the Maritime Academy and I'm optimistic that we're going to be able to hold onto the funds in conference and get it signed into law."

The bill also aims to help small shipyards and airports in our state.