Sen. Collins and fellow Caribou-native Astronaut Jessica Meir speak

Two Caribou natives had a lovely chat Tuesday. One on earth, the other in space.

From Washington, D.C. Senator Susan Collins spoke with Astronaut Jessica Meir who's in the International Space Station.

The discussed Meir's historic space walk.

Also, the importance of Meir staying fit and in shape while in space, which means daily workouts and they talked about Meir doing critical research with mice from Maine.

"Mice that were bred at Jackson Labs in Bar Harbor that are on the space flight and Jessica is very involved in the experiments that are being undertaken to examine the cycles of wakefulness and sleep using these Jackson Lab red mice. So, I think it's kind of neat that the mice are from the state of Maine as well for this important experiment," said Collins.

Meir is scheduled to return to Earth in April.