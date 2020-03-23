Sen. Collins aims to give relief to small businesses

Senator Susan Collins strongly condemned the partisan delay tactics that are blocking the Senate from advancing an emergency economic package.

Collins spearheaded the $350 billion portion of the package dedicated to relief for small businesses that were bipartisan.

Monday Collins said "Loans that would be forgiven if they continue to issue paychecks to their employees, so my goal is to keep the paychecks flowing to employees and preventing small businesses from going out of business forever and we in Maine are a small business state so this is particularly important, but even nationwide more than 50% of employees work for small businesses. We've got to move quickly, every day we delay, another small business gives up and lays off its workers and that's what we are trying to prevent."

Collins says the legislation is urgently needed to assist Americans who have lost their jobs, help prevent layoffs, and keep small businesses from going under as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.