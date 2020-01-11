Sen. Angus King joins "Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren"

“Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, January 12, 2020 will feature interviews with Senator Rick Scott and Senator Angus King.

The senators discuss the latest on Iran and impeachment, among other topics with Van Susteren.

Here is what King had to say about the tensions going on with the U.S. and Iran.

"It solidified support for the regime in Iran, which was eroding. Two weeks ago, protestors were in the streets in Iran protesting against the regime, and now they're protesting against us. It also may, it's unclear now, but it may end up with us being kicked out of Iraq, which ironically was one of Sulemani's goals. And there are other sorts of fallouts from this, giving ISIS kind of a free pass, so it's reestablished some deterrents with Iran,” explained King.

Steve Clemons, The Hill’s Editor-at-Large, will also join the show.

“Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airs at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on WABI TV5.

