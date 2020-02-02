Sen. Angus King hears hundreds of Mainer's thoughts on impeachment trial

Back in Maine...

Senator Angus King in Brunswick Sunday to hear from Maine people... amid the ongoing impeachment trial.

The Senator holding a listening session this afternoon where people can share their thoughts on the process and Friday's vote to *not* allow witness testimony in the Senate.

Over 300 constituents showed up.

Some praising Senator King for taking a measured approach to impeachment.

Senator King said in a statement, “Maine people sent me to Washington to speak on their behalf – but in order to truly do that, I need to listen. Today, I had that opportunity,” said King. “I’m deeply grateful to everyone who came out to share their views, and will be carrying their thoughts with me back to Washington as the Senate moves towards the conclusion of this process.”