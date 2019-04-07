Sen. Angus King and Congressman Jared Golden share thoughts on Mueller Report

Senator Angus King and Congressmen Jared golden shared their thoughts on Robert Mueller’s final report.

Congressman Jared Golden said, “I’m waiting to see it just like you are and everyone else is I won't rush to judgement about how much they will or won't redact we are going to wait and see it when we get it."

Senator King said, "Democracy rests upon the voters and citizens having info if it exonerates the president so be it we will have that information if there are questions made we will have our information.”

President Trump said Saturday he has not yet read the report but he has every right to do so.

