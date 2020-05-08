Sen. Angus King leading effort to support charitable nonprofits amid pandemic

Non-profits around Maine and the country are vital resources for many amid the coronavirus pandemic. Financial help could be on the way for many of them.

Senator Angus King is leading a group of Senators to advocate for aid for charitable nonprofits in any upcoming legislation.

King says many of these organizations help our most vulnerable populations and losing them would be devastating to Maine.

"I think practically everybody has had some contact with some of these agencies, either they or a family member, so it's really important that during this time of real crisis we throw them a lifeline, and be sure they're there to help us when we need them,” said King.

12 million people work for non-profits across the country.

The YMCA and United Way of Eastern Maine are just two of the non-profits in Maine supporting Senator King's efforts.