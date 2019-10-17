Seminar in Brewer helps folks re-focus priorities

Are you running your life or is your life running you?

Research indicates that doing too much may change your brain and damage your body.

A seminar in Brewer helped folks refocus their time and energy on what matters most.

Attendees identified all their commitments, then broke those down into what is most important.

Lastly they developed an action plan to help align their time and priorities, something leaders of the seminar say is important for everyone.

David Green, Co-Owner of the Ward-Green Group says, "As a small business owner there's no limits on the amount of time you can spend developing your business, marketing your business, working your business. And when I really took a look at what I was doing I realized I hadn't seen my grandchildren in a few months."

Ginger Ward-Green, Co-Owner of the Ward-Green Group says, "People work best when there is meaning to everything that they do. And when we do not take time to asses the degree to which we are focused on what it is that matters most personally and professionally it is easy to just do and do and do and get lost there."

The event was part of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce's Success Seminars.

