Secretary of state to make final decision on Maine flag

Should maine's state flag be back to the way it used to be? That decision is now in the hands of the the secretary of state.

According to Maine Public, a legislative committee has decided to to amend the bill to direct the secretary of state to come up with a bicentennial flag.

A representative from Yarmouth sponsored the bill.

She wants to lose the current blue flag with the coat of arms -- and go back to the beige flag, which depicts only a pine tree and the north star.

She says the popularity of the old flag's design on products sold at places like the "maine flag company" has inspired support.

Some commitTee members like having the old version connected to a bicentennial flag, but they do not want our current flag replaced.

Opponents of the legislation say lawmakers should work on more serious issues.

