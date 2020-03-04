Secretary of State's office updates lawmakers on automatic voter registration

Lawmakers in Augusta heard from the Secretary of State's office Wednesday regarding the progress of automatic voter registration.

The office presented a bill with new recommendations of how best to implement the system.

They say the new process will allow you to use the information when you're getting or renewing your license to update your voter registration info.

State officials believe this bill makes it more clear how they're going to enact the system.

"This is going to be so much better for the voter," said Deputy Secretary of State Julie Flynn. "The data will be accurate. It gives them an opportunity, if you're already changing your information at motor vehicle, and that is your new address, why do you want to have to go back to the town later and change your voter registration address? It can be part of that motor vehicle transaction."

Automatic voter registration has to be implemented by the beginning of 2022.