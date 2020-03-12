Secretary of State suggests using BMV online services to prevent the spread of COVID-19

The Secretary of State's office is taking proactive steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

They're now encouraging all Mainers to go online.

The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles offers a wide range of services there, including license renewal and vehicle registration renewal.

All BMV offices will remain open to the public during normal business hours at this time.

However, the Secretary of State's office is preparing the employees and for the public who visit the offices.

"We're looking at strategies on what we should be doing here in the out hours, days, weeks, couple months, and I think what we're seeing happening around us is probably going to be the precautionary measures that a lot of us are going to be taking,” said Dunlap.

Not all transactions can be conducted online.

Those who are unable to conduct their transactions online should call the BMV office at 207-624-9000.