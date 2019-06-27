Secretary of State reminds folks of special accommodations for licensing

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap wants to remind Mainers that the Bureau of Motor Vehicles has services to help make sure that there's equitable access for folks taking driving tests.

This now applies to both regular licensing as well as commercial licensing.

They have translators that can help if you speak a different language.

The BMV also can provide those deaf or hard of hearing with an American Sign Language interpreter.

"This is an increasingly diverse society," said Dunlap. "We are depending more and more on immigrant input into our economy, both at the service level/professional level, and in this case the transportation level."

Make sure to call ahead to set up any special accommodations.