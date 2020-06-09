Secretary of State releases resources to help Mainers with absentee voting

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap is encouraging Mainers to vote absentee in the upcoming election. New resources are now available for those who have questions about the process.

Maine will hold its Primary and State Referendum Election on Tuesday, July 14th.

Secretary Dunlap says his recommendation of absentee voting comes in an effort to "help reduce the possibility of virus exposure for voters and election workers." He adds, "It’s a method we’ve used for many years, so we know it’s a secure and safe way to cast your ballot."

An animated video helps outline the process from start to finish. There's also a video message from Dunlap, along with graphics designed to stand out that lead voters to additional information.

All of that material can be found at maine.gov/sos.