Secretary of State expects absentee ballot requests to increase in coming weeks

With about a month to go before the state's primary election, Mainers have been requesting absentee ballots at a higher rate than in the past.

The election was originally scheduled for June 9th but was pushed back to July 14th due to the pandemic.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says more than 71,000 absentee ballots have been requested so far, up from about 58,000 last week.

The election features a statewide primary for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination and a primary for the Republican congressional nomination in the 2nd District.

There are also two bond questions.

Local officials are encouraging voters to request absentee ballots in order to protect public health by minimizing crowds on election day.

Governor Mills says, "We want to have a good turn out on election day, July 14th. We want to preserve the right to vote in person if we possibly can, but the right to vote in any respect including by absentee ballot."

Dunlap says he expects the number of absentee ballot requests to increase as we get closer to election day.

He says municipalities should be receiving their ballots to send out to voters by Monday at the latest.

Under an executive order from Governor Mills, voters can request an absentee ballot through election day.

However, those expecting to receive and return their absentee ballot by mail should not wait until the last minute.

Ballots must be received before polls close at 8pm on election day.