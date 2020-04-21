Secretary of State announces order of bond questions that will appear on July ballot

We now know the order of the two bond questions on the July ballot.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap announced that this morning after a random drawing.

Question One will ask Mainers if they support a $15,000,000 bond to improve the state's high speed internet infrastructure.

Question Two will pose a $105,000,000 bond to voters.

It's for the improvement of highways and bridges, as well as other transportation related projects.

The Special Referendum election is set to take place July 14th, the same day as the State Primary Election.